CURE aims to increase voter turnout with help of caucus

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Tuesday is Caucus night and one local organization is using it as an opportunity to increase voter turnout.

Those with Communities United for Rochester Empowerment (CURE) say caucusing is the first step of many on the road to increasing voter turnout and representing the true diversity of the community.

Che Lopez, a community organizer with CURE, said their goal is to register 1,000 voters before November. That's because he says it's a key election year in Rochester, with three city council seats open, as well as selecting who will be the city's next mayor.

"The elections determine a lot of the decisions that are getting made that impact your daily lives and we're doing this for the future generations," Lopez said.

He said CURE is reaching out to immigrant communities, such as Hispanic and Somali, because those are people Lopez says need to be educated on the voting process.

"We need to give them hope that one day they'll be able to vote for the people that are representing their community," Lopez said.

CURE hopes to push several issues during this election process including affordable housing, living wages, safety, and education.

The group will be hosting a Governor candidate forum on Feb. 22 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Peace United Church of Christ, located at 1503 2nd Avenue NE. Organizers say it will give voters a chance to speak to the candidates before they vote.