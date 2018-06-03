C.U.R.E. protests Olmsted Co. Sheriff's office.

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A local activist group cure is making claims that Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is helping to detain immigrants. The group is called Communities United for Rochester Empowerment or CURE, tells KIMT that they have people who have been victimized by law enforcement here in Rochester.

Che Lopez is the lead organizer of the protest. He said many of his family and friends have been asked by law enforcement about their immigration status.

“t's not fair to be living in this type of fear.”

As news of the protest came to light. Sheriff Torgerson said law enforcement has been working with local diversity groups to ease tension and educate the public. Sheriff Torgerson wants to stress that the sheriff's office does not go out and arrest immigrants in order to detain them based on their immigration status.

But Che Lopez said he will continue to work to improve immigration policy here in Minnesota and that he isn't going to take the word from the law enforcement when victims voice their concerns.

“We need to make sure that he's just not giving us any lip service we need to make sure that his actions speak louder than what he's telling us. ”