CG Relay for Life group paints Clear Lake purple

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa- The Cerro Gordo County Relay for Life group is getting excited for their big event and leaving their mark.

Scroll for more content...

Mary Lou Fitch is one of those volunteers who spent several hours Thursday tying ribbons, chalking sidewalks and painting windows to get the community excited for the June 1st Relay for Life Event.

Fitch has beat cancer twice herself and says it is a life-changing experience, but so is hearing the word that you are cancer-free.

“I had it first in 1998 and it came back in bone in October 2014,” said Fitch. “I was just at the cancer center Tuesday and I am still in remission so that’s awesome.”

This is the first time the group has ever painted a town. They say this isn’t to raise money for the event, just get people in the community excited.