Byron man accused of drunken car chase pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Byron man arrested after a high-speed chase is pleading not guilty.

34-year-old Matthew Ryan Erwin is charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, two counts of DWI, reckless driving, fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle, speeding, failure to obey a stop sign, and failure to keep to the right.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Erwin was arrested on November 26 after a deputy tried to pull him over for speeding. Erwin is accused of driving through a ditch and going 70 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone. A pursuit was called off due to the high speeds involved and law enforcement went to Erwin’s home, where deputies say he was caught after running out his back door.

Deputies say Erwin registered a .15 blood alcohol contest following his arrest.

A trial is set for May 7.