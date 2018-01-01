Byron driver in crash that sends four to the hospital

CROW WING COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeastern Minnesota were involved in a two-vehicle crash north of the Twin Cities.

Scroll for more content...

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around Highway 169 in Crow Wing County, just after 8 pm Friday. A 2010 GMC Sierra driven by 20-year-old Nicholas Robert Pierce of Byron was driving north. When Pierce turned left near mile marker 232, he was hit by a southbound 2008 Saturn Aura driven by 39-year-old Jessi Rene Nayquonabe of Garrison.

The State Patrol says Nayquonabe suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital. Three child passengers received what authorities call non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Onamia Hospital.

Pierce and one passenger in his vehicle, 20-year-old Jonathan Gordon Trachsel of Rochester, were not harmed. Another passenger, 25-year-old Corey Kenneth Kohn of Rochester, did suffer an injury but was not transported by authorities for medical care.

The State Patrol says road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of this crash and that neither Nayquonabe nor her child passengers were wearing seat belts. Pierce and his passengers were wearing their seat belts.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.