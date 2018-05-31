Clear

Byron community pool will open as scheduled

After facing rough waters with a shortage of lifeguards, the pool is set to open.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 8:19 AM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 8:31 AM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

BYRON, Minn. - On Wednesday people with Byron Public Works tell KIMT the shortage of lifeguards is no longer an issue. 

The city of Byron posted on Facebook desperately asking for more lifeguard applications. The post got over 380 shares. 

The shortage of lifeguards put the pool opening in jeporady. 

Tom Ricke with Byron Public Works says they now have over 10 lifeguard applications and will be able to open the pool as planned. 

The community pool is scheduled to open June 9th.

We will get a break from the storms starting tomorrow
