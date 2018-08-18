Clear

Byron apartment apparently raided by Homeland Security

Neighbor reports guns and gun cases laid out on the lawn.

Posted: Aug. 15, 2018 2:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BYRON, Minn. – Homeland Security agents paid a visit to a Byron apartment complex on Wednesday.

Neighbors say the agents were at Valley View Apartments all morning and left around 1 pm. At least 6 individuals were seen removing boxes, Manila envelopes, and other items from one of the apartments. The material was put in the agents’ vehicles taken with them when they left.

One neighbor tells KIMT the agents laid out multiple guns and gun cases on the lawn. Another neighbor says the landlord knew the search was going to happen.

No other information on this incident is available.

