Byron High School hits 100-percent graduation rate

BYRON, Minn. – Every student at Byron High School in the class of 2017 walked away with a diploma, allowing the district to hit a 100-percent graduation rate.

This is even better than the state’s record-high graduation rate of nearly 84-percent.

Byron High School Principal Steven Willman said it’s a team effort between teachers, parents and students.

“It takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to make sure that we have the students to where they need to be to graduate,” Willman said.

Jennifer Green has been a teacher in the district for a decade. She said Byron is the best district she’s taught at, and is proud of the school’s newest achievement.

“I think it says we make sure every kid learns all the time,” Green said. “We make it very difficult for kids to not learn.”

She’s seen the school grow from a 94.1-percent graduation rate in 2015, nearly 97-percent in 2016 to a perfect 100 in 2017.

“Every kid wants to succeed, just some need more support in getting there,” Green said, “and we've just been really creative in how we support those kids so they can be successful.”

She said it’s important to pay attention to all students to keep them from slipping, and continue to make improvements.

“Always watching for those kids that might be slipping, that might be falling through the cracks and figure out what can we do to keep them on path, to keep them moving forward” Green said.

One report says Byron was one of 19 school districts in Minnesota to hit that perfect 100-percent four-year graduation rate in 2017.