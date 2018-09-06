Byron Bears score high academically

BYRON, Minn. - the Byron School District receieved high marks in Minnesota's North Star System, a way to hold schools accountable for meeting the Every Student Succeeds Act federal requirements. This 2018-2019 academic year is the first full school year ESSA will be in place.

Through the North Star System, Byron Intermediate School and Byron Middle School were ranked in the highest 5% of schools in the state for overall math progress, special education attendance, and the progress in reading and math for Hispanic students. Additionally, Byron 5th grade landed the number one spot in Minnesota for math.

What is Byron's key to academic success? "Byron is really focused on and becoming more focused on personalizing learning," explains Principal Richard Swanson. "It's diving into helping our students really match their learning experience to the things that we know allow their brains to develop and really learn things deep and personal and tying them to the real world."

Eighth grade students Abigail Gettman and Ava Lortscher are happy for the opportunities they've had through Byron Schools. "The activities we get to do at school like student council or academic triathlon," says Gettman. "National History Day... We were actually partners for it and we went to state and that was really fun because a lot of teachers helped us with it," adds Lortscher.