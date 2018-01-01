Butler County man pleads guilty to child porn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Butler County man has pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says 54-year-old David Myers of Greene received visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct between March 2005 and August 2014. As part of a plea agreement, two counts of possession of child porn and two counts of accessing child porn were dismissed.

Myers was convicted of 3rd degree sexual abuse in Floyd and Butler counties in 1998. The victim in those cases was under 14 years old.

Myers now faces between 15 and 40 years in federal prison, as well as a $250,000 fine and supervised release after prison ranging from five years to life.

Authorities say this case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide effort by the U.S. Department of Justice launched in 2006.