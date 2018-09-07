ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Mndot crews will shut down 41st street north west bridge to repair the concrete joints, pot.
Mndot tells KIMT they plan to just have the bridge closed off Saturday, if everything goes as planned but the project could be extended till Monday if necessary.
Ashley Helgerson lives near the bridge and says she isn't bothered by the repair work.
“My safety is more important, I want the bridge to be fixed.”
The inconvenience isn’t a problem for her because she doesn’t want what happened in Minneapolis to happen here.
“The bridge collapsed sometime around this time a while ago…safety is important.”
The concrete needs time to dry and set, so they'll open the bridge once it's dry.
Related Content
- Busy bridge in Rochester closed for repair
- Bridge maintenance closing lane and trail on Rochester
- Rochester business expands to Byron
- Woman crashes her car into Rochester business
- Business booming at the Rochester airport
- Rochester shoe staple closes after 85 years
- Accident closes highway off ramp in Rochester
- Many Forest City businesses closing their doors
- Submit a church or business closing
- Iowa DOT and MnDOT hope new infrastructure plan will help bridge repairs