Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Busy bridge in Rochester closed for repair

41st St N bridge in Rochester will be closed for one day for repairs

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 9:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 9:15 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Mndot crews will shut down 41st street north west bridge to repair the concrete joints, pot.
Mndot tells KIMT they plan to just have the bridge closed off Saturday, if everything goes as planned but the project could be extended till Monday if necessary.
Ashley Helgerson lives near the bridge and says she isn't bothered by the repair work.
“My safety is more important, I want the bridge to be fixed.”
The inconvenience isn’t a problem for her because she doesn’t want what happened in Minneapolis to happen here.
“The bridge collapsed sometime around this time a while ago…safety is important.”
The concrete needs time to dry and set, so they'll open the bridge once it's dry.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 57°
A Beautiful Weekend is on the Way!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Unveiling a Historic Menu

Image

Honorary Council Member Program

Image

Law Enforcement Imposter Caller

Image

Bridge Closed for Repairs

Image

Battle of the Badges Blood Drive kicks off in Olmsted County

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Civil War Reenactment kicks off in Mason City

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Community Events