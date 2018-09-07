Busy bridge in Rochester closed for repair

ROCHESTER, Minn.- The Mndot crews will shut down 41st street north west bridge to repair the concrete joints, pot.

Mndot tells KIMT they plan to just have the bridge closed off Saturday, if everything goes as planned but the project could be extended till Monday if necessary.

Ashley Helgerson lives near the bridge and says she isn't bothered by the repair work.

“My safety is more important, I want the bridge to be fixed.”

The inconvenience isn’t a problem for her because she doesn’t want what happened in Minneapolis to happen here.

“The bridge collapsed sometime around this time a while ago…safety is important.”

The concrete needs time to dry and set, so they'll open the bridge once it's dry.