Businesses deciding to open or close due to snow

Scroll for more content...

MASON CITY, Iowa - All this snow is causing businesses across the area to make the decision of opening their doors or staying closed.Keegan Rocha says he's not surprised the doors at Wayne’s Ski and Cycle are open. That's because he and his fellow employees biked to work. They were already halfway there when their boss called to see what they thought, but not many businesses decided to take the risk including area banks, restaurants and stores.Rocha says he's just trying to make the best of it.“To be honest there's always stuff to be doing around the shop and we keep ourselves very busy so it’s nice to catch up on a few things,” Rocha said.