Business sparks changes to Highway 65 project

MASON CITY, Iowa- Business at the Blue Heron on North Federal is picking which is why Vickie Lau, the owner of the restaurant, is expanding the parking. Last week, however, she learned some changes are going to be made to the sidewalk in front of her building.

“They want to put grass in the area where they took out the sidewalk,” she said.

Those with the city said a grass divide was going to be put in along part of the North Federal corridor to help beautify the area as well as help with drainage, but Vickie said the city wants to take out about five feet of concrete too much causing a potential liability.

“If you want to put grass in front of my parking lot, that’s fine,” she said But if someone isn’t paying attention and trips on the grass here they are going to fall in to the only lane heading North on Highway 65.”

So she started making phone calls.

“I checked with the workers that were out doing the work and he said you’ll need to check with the asphalt company that’s doing the work; I called them and they said no you’ll have to check with the DOT that’s doing the work; so I called them and they said no you’ll need to check with the city because the city,” Lau said.

And Friday not only is she learning the city is going to cement the five foot area she wanted, but they plan on cementing around four other companies sidewalks as well making it a little easier for her customers as well as for her.

“It will also make it easier for me to shovel the sidewalks in the winter,” she said.