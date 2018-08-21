LYLE, Minn. – Law enforcement is looking for clues in a weekend burglary where a window was smashed and offices ransacked.
The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says there was a call Sunday morning about a break in at a mechanical and cold storage business in the 200 block of 4th Street in Lyle. An employee reported desk drawers had been opened and apparently searched and furniture in a second floor break room was flipped over. A commemorative Buck folding knife was reported stolen.
The Sheriff’s Office and Lyle police are asking anyone with knowledge of this crime to call 507-437-9400.
The Sheriff’s Office says some evidence has been collected but there are no suspects at this time.
Related Content
- Business break-in reported in Lyle
- Lyle-Pacelli starts state run
- SAW: Brooke Walter of Lyle-Pacelli
- Lyle-Pacelli advances to state semifinals
- Lyle-Pacelli is loving life at the top
- UPDATE: 4 injured when semi crashes into school in Lyle
- STATE BOUND: Lyle-Pacelli and Byron girls win section final
- Lyle-Pacelli girls advance to program's first state championship game
- Man charged after January semi accident that hit Lyle school
- A+ SEASON: Lyle-Pacelli A's win first girls state basketball championship
Scroll for more content...