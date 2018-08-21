Business break-in reported in Lyle

LYLE, Minn. – Law enforcement is looking for clues in a weekend burglary where a window was smashed and offices ransacked.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says there was a call Sunday morning about a break in at a mechanical and cold storage business in the 200 block of 4th Street in Lyle. An employee reported desk drawers had been opened and apparently searched and furniture in a second floor break room was flipped over. A commemorative Buck folding knife was reported stolen.

The Sheriff’s Office and Lyle police are asking anyone with knowledge of this crime to call 507-437-9400.

The Sheriff’s Office says some evidence has been collected but there are no suspects at this time.