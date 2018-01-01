Bus schedule changes start Sunday

ROCHESTER, MINN. – A new public transit bus schedule goes into effect on Sunday.

Rochester Public Transit says it there will be numerous changes to arrival times throughout the city. However, new printed schedules will not be available until January 10, so riders are encouraged to check out the new timetables for all routes on the RPT website.

“We are concerned that people will not get the message about these small, but widespread changes,” says RPT spokesman Nick Lemmer. “An arrival 4 or 5 minutes earlier than normal could make a big difference. We would hate for anyone to miss the bus due to these adjustments.”