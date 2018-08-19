Burn ban in place for Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A burn ban is in effect for Freeborn County.
Sheriff Kurt Freitag says it will be in place until noon Sunday because of the Air Quality Alert covering much of Minnesota due to smoke from Canadian wild fires blowing into the state. No recreational fire or open burning will be permitted and violators could face 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.
