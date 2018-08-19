Clear
Burn ban in place for Freeborn County

No recreational or open fires through Sunday.

Posted: Aug. 18, 2018 12:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A burn ban is in effect for Freeborn County.

Sheriff Kurt Freitag says it will be in place until noon Sunday because of the Air Quality Alert covering much of Minnesota due to smoke from Canadian wild fires blowing into the state. No recreational fire or open burning will be permitted and violators could face 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Smoky skies continue this weekend with rain returning late Sunday
