Burglary investigation underway in Olmsted Co.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities are investigating a home burglary from earlier this week.
Police said it happened between Aug. 21-22 in the 500 block of Circle Court SW. The suspect broke a window to get into the residence and took several items, including a laptop, a safe with a gun inside (handgun).
No arrests have been made.
