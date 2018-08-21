Lake Mills volleyball team looks to prove its rank

LAKE MILLS, Iowa- The numbers are out and the Lake Mills Bulldogs volleyball team is ranked number 13 in class 2A this year, but the players have their sights set even higher.

The Bulldogs have been hitting the court preparing for their first game, saying they are stepping up the intensity in practice.

This season they are only returning 2 seniors and are already have a number of injuries, but the captains of the team say that isn’t stopping them from beating that No. 13 ranking.

“We are just going to keep trying to prove to everybody that we are better than last year,” said Audrey Casperson. “Even with all the injuries and not a lot of returning girls, we need to just keep trying.”

“It’s a lot better than I thought,” said Hannah Hanson. “I didn’t think we were actually going to be ranked. But we know that there is a lot of pressure on us seniors this year.”

The Bulldogs will be hosting the West Hancock Eagles this Thursday for the first game of the season.