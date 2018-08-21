Clear

Lake Mills volleyball team looks to prove its rank

Lake Mills opens the season ranked 13th.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 8:19 PM
Updated: Aug. 21, 2018 6:36 AM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

LAKE MILLS, Iowa- The numbers are out and the Lake Mills Bulldogs volleyball team is ranked number 13 in class 2A this year, but the players have their sights set even higher.
The Bulldogs have been hitting the court preparing for their first game, saying they are stepping up the intensity in practice.
This season they are only returning 2 seniors and are already have a number of injuries, but the captains of the team say that isn’t stopping them from beating that No. 13 ranking.
“We are just going to keep trying to prove to everybody that we are better than last year,” said Audrey Casperson. “Even with all the injuries and not a lot of returning girls, we need to just keep trying.”
“It’s a lot better than I thought,” said Hannah Hanson. “I didn’t think we were actually going to be ranked. But we know that there is a lot of pressure on us seniors this year.”
The Bulldogs will be hosting the West Hancock Eagles this Thursday for the first game of the season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Rochester
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Clouds stick around for today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New playground opening for Austin students

Image

Legacy ride heading through Austin & Albert Lea today

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-21-18

Image

Lake Mills volleyball players have their sights set high

Image

Independent film set in Mason City

Image

Taking the public bus to school

Image

Chateau Theater Setback

Image

Injuries Reported After Grain Bin Explosion

Image

Teens Talk After Finding Human Remains

Image

First Day of School

Community Events