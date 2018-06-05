Scroll for more content...
But nothing can be done until the City Council decides on funding. The building used to house a bank and still has the old layout. Interim Police Chief John Sherwin tells KIMT that the new station needs some upgrades in order to fit its new purpose. He says one main concern is that the building does not have a garage and some of the gear officers carry could be damaged in the cold.
“You can't just park 30 squad cars in a parking lot in January without damaging that equipment. so the vehicles either need to be running or they need to be enclosed somewhere warm,” Said Sherwin.
Related Content
- Building to house Police Station needs upgrades
- Pentagon upgrades WWII medal for heroic chaplain from Iowa
- Twins finalize $12M Lynn deal to further upgrade rotation
- Police: Waffle House suspect arrested
- Surveillance images from May 4 gas station robbery released by Austin police
- Building a program at GHV
- Police: 3 houses robbed in Rochester neighborhoods
- Up and coming country artist visits local radio stations
- Keillor: Radio station fired me without full investigation
- Albert Lea is one step closer to new fire station