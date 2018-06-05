Building to house Police Station needs upgrades

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Rochester Police Department's wants to move majority of it’s operation to the city's north police station.But nothing can be done until the City Council decides on funding. The building used to house a bank and still has the old layout. Interim Police Chief John Sherwin tells KIMT that the new station needs some upgrades in order to fit its new purpose. He says one main concern is that the building does not have a garage and some of the gear officers carry could be damaged in the cold.“You can't just park 30 squad cars in a parking lot in January without damaging that equipment. so the vehicles either need to be running or they need to be enclosed somewhere warm,” Said Sherwin.