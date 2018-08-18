Buffalo Center man pleads not guilty to burglary and assault

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Buffalo Center man is pleading not guilty to breaking into a woman’s home and attacking her.

Dustin James Olson, 36, is charged with 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Authorities say he tried to break down the door to a home in Rake on July 12, then got in through the garage door and attacked a woman inside. Law enforcement says Olson threw the victim on the couch, strangled her, and pulled out her hair.

Authorities say the woman had bruises on her neck, wrist, and back.

Olson was arrested on July 16 and is now scheduled to stand trial on September 12.