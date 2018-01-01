Bryon driver hurt in Goodhue County crash

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – An Olmsted County driver is hurt after a two-vehicle collision.

It took place around 11:28 am Wednesday in Goodhue County. The State Patrol says 84-year-old Mary Ann Tweite of Byron and 49-year-old James Anthony Ketchem of Horicon, Wisconsin crashed at the intersection of Highway 57 and Highway 52.

Tweite and a passenger in Ketchem’s vehicle, 19-year-old Jordan Rebekah Ketchem of Horicon, Wisconsin, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries. Tweite was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital while Jordan Ketchem was transported to Cannon Falls Hospital.

The State Patrol says everyone involved was wearing their seat belt.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota police, Wanamingo fire, and Zumbrota ambulance assisted at the scene.