According to recent data, you may be correct.
The KIMT weather department did some digging and came up with the following numbers.
In 2017-18, Mason City has had 27 days (and counting) below zero.
That number is far greater than the previous two years. In 2016-17, there were 16 days below zero, none of which came in February.
In 2015-16, there were only 11 days below zero.
However, in 2014-15, there were 30 days below zero.
The most days we've had below zero in a winter season is 51 and the least is five. The average number of days below zero is 25.