MASON CITY, Iowa – Do you think this winter has been colder than previous years?According to recent data, you may be correct.The KIMT weather department did some digging and came up with the following numbers.In 2017-18, Mason City has had 27 days (and counting) below zero.That number is far greater than the previous two years. In 2016-17, there were 16 days below zero, none of which came in February.In 2015-16, there were only 11 days below zero.However, in 2014-15, there were 30 days below zero.The most days we've had below zero in a winter season is 51 and the least is five. The average number of days below zero is 25.