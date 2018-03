The Broken Arrow Archery Club continues to grow in Garner. The team consists of roughly 130 athletes, ranging from 4th-12th grade.

They are sending several teams to the state tournament this weekend in Des Moines.

The team is not officially associated with the GHV school district, but their group is made up of mostly GHV students.

