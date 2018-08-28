Britt man gets life in prison for sex abuse

FOREST CITY, Iowa – Sexually abusing two young girls results in two life sentences for a Britt man.

Chad Allen Bonner, 48, was convicted by a judge in April of two counts of 2nd degree sexual abuse. He was arrested in June 2017 and accused of performing sex acts on two females under the age of 12 between January 2005 and September 2008.

Court documents state the abuse happened in Forest city and Thompson.

Bonner has a previous conviction in Cerro Gordo County in 1991 for 3rd degree sexual abuse and 2010 convictions in Winnebago County for sexual exploitation of a minor and dissemination of obscene material.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Bonner to life in prison on both counts, with sentences to be served at the same time.