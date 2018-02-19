Bringing skin cancer awareness to the community

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Burriss was diagnosed with stage 3 melanoma in 1996.

"Cancer free for 22 years almost," Burriss said.

But working with skin cancer is still part of his every day life. Burriss is helping bring awareness to skin cancer through his ‘Stay Out of the Sun Run’ on May 18th.

This is the run’s 13th year and Burriss said it’s all thanks to a supportive community.

“The rochester community has been unbelievable in the way it’s supported this run over the years," he said.

And what the community support really allows for is education.

“We’re not going to be able to raise the millions of dollars that it takes sometimes to help fund major research projects, so the education is a big part. And the more education we can do, the better we can educate people, hopefully the less people will be exposed to melanoma," he said.

Terralocco is a local running store helping put on the run. Other local businesses like Victoria’s Ristorante and Wine Bar are also helping by holding fundraisers leading up to the race.

