Bringing more Kosher options to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Gluten-free or vegetarian options are often available at stores and restaurants, a little less common are Kosher options.

"Kosher literally means fit...it is a set of 'fit', kosher dietary laws that the Jewish people adhere to," Rabbi Shloime Greene, Outreach Director at Chabad Lubavitch Rochester and Southern Minnesota, said.

He said Chabad at Rochester, a Jewish outreach center, receives daily calls with people asking where they can find Kosher options in Rochester.

"Although many of the stores here carry Kosher items," he said. "to have ready-made food and to have most of your ready-made meats, there's slim to no availability for that in Rochester."

Chabad has two programs to meet this need. Between the two programs, the center serves as a resource that provides Kosher meals, Kosher supervision for different food facilities, and Kosher hospitality assistance, where they do their best to provide Kosher food at a lower cost.

Rabbi Shloime said being a Kosher resource for people living in and visiting Rochester helps bring community.

"Everybody knows if you want to meet someone, if you want to become more social with somebody, breaking bread with them," he said. "Come to my house to have a dinner...Something that gives me great pride is people that are searching for this specific type of food, being able to say we're here for you. Both from the...Kosher and social aspect of it, it's a great way of creating that community life."

People can help by going to local businesses and asking how they can bring Chabad's Kosher options into local food markets. Or, people can also sponsor a $36 Kosher meal through Chabad's Kosher hospitality program.

To find out more, click here.