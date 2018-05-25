Bridge maintenance closing lane and trail on Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction work is closing the eastbound lane and sidewalk on the south side of a portion of Elton Hills Drive.
The closure will run from 3rd Avenue NW/West River Parkway to the east side of the bridge. The public works department says the trail along the Zumbro River will be shut down below the bridge. These steps are due to routine maintenance on one of the bridge piers, which is expected to be completed by June 15.
The public works department says this closure should not impact current bus routes.
Pedestrians and drivers are advised to use caution while traveling around and through all construction zones.
