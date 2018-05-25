Clear

Bridge maintenance closing lane and trail on Rochester

Travel blocked through June 15.

Posted: May. 23, 2018 12:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Construction work is closing the eastbound lane and sidewalk on the south side of a portion of Elton Hills Drive.

Scroll for more content...

The closure will run from 3rd Avenue NW/West River Parkway to the east side of the bridge. The public works department says the trail along the Zumbro River will be shut down below the bridge. These steps are due to routine maintenance on one of the bridge piers, which is expected to be completed by June 15.

The public works department says this closure should not impact current bus routes.

Pedestrians and drivers are advised to use caution while traveling around and through all construction zones.

Related Content

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Few Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 63°
We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events