Bridge designed for flood mitigation clogged by tree branches

Floyd Co., Iowa- Flooded fields and overflowing creeks can be seen all through North Iowa Friday. One local woman said a bridge near her property was built to help relieve flooding, but it isn’t doing its job.Helen Bortz of rural Floyd County lives between Nora Springs and Rudd. She said she has never seen Flood Creek out of its banks and this close to her property before. Bird houses and landscaping poked out of the water which crept up to only feet away from Bortz’s home. She said it had risen around five to six inches in just an hour but says the wind is helping to keep it away from her property.“I’ve seen it high but never this high,” she said. “It is clear up on the lawn and Im glad the wind is from the southeast because it's blowing all the stuff the other way; otherwise we'll have all on the lawn to cleanup when it does recede.”