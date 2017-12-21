River City Renaissance Project: Documents given to IEDA Board raise concerns (see the letters here)

MASON CITY, Iowa- Two complaints have been filed with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, citing “anonymous concerned citizens” who believe the Mason City City Council, city staff and the mayor have taken illegal measures when it comes to handling the River City Renaissance Project.

The IEDA is the board that approves the project for state money that would be used for several key parts of the project.

Both documents questioned the terms of what a competitive bid means, focusing on G8 Developments past project with the city.

The renderings used to show what the proposed project could look like were created by Dean Snyder Construction were used in the G8 proposal.

We spoke to city leaders who say the renderings didn’t have any marking and they didn’t know who created them.

The documents explain that because Dean Snyder owns the drawings, the project is its “intellectual property.” That means that the project must be adjusted from where it was originally planned.

We spoke to elected officials and city leaders about their thoughts on the documents.

“It’s unfortunate, but whenever a city makes a decision of almost any kind, there are going to be people who are happy about it and people who aren't happy about it,” says council-elect John Jaszewski. “Apparently, whoever this person is, isn't happy about how things went down.”

Mayor Eric Bookmeyer said “staff has done a great job and we are confident we have reached a solid deal for our tax payers and local businesses.”

The Mason City City Council will be voting on the development agreement between the city and G8 Development December 28.