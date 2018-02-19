wx_icon Mason City 26°

wx_icon Albert Lea 23°

wx_icon Austin 25°

wx_icon Charles City 30°

wx_icon Rochester 24°

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Brent Coggins announces his run for Rochester Mayor

Born and raised in Rochester, Coggins is throwing his (top) hat into the ring.

Posted: Feb. 19, 2018 10:49 PM
Updated: Feb. 19, 2018 10:49 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People will now see another name on the ballot in the mayoral election.

Scroll for more content...

Brent Coggins is the third person to announce his run for Rochester mayor, joining Jordan Glynn and Regina Mustafa.

Born and raised in Rochester, he said his values are truth, transparency, and trust.

When it comes to Destination Medical Center, he said his version of DMC is "Discover our City" so everyone is included.

"We gotta take that center and get it to grow outside and incorporate everybody," Coggins said.

Coggins is a retired Iowa DOT worker, and also a magician. That's where his top hat comes from, which he says is a conversation starter and will be a symbol in his campaign.

"To me it's a sign of welcoming," Coggins said, "and 'hey, I'm out there, I'm here, don't be afraid of me.'"

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events