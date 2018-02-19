Brent Coggins announces his run for Rochester Mayor

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People will now see another name on the ballot in the mayoral election.

Brent Coggins is the third person to announce his run for Rochester mayor, joining Jordan Glynn and Regina Mustafa.

Born and raised in Rochester, he said his values are truth, transparency, and trust.

When it comes to Destination Medical Center, he said his version of DMC is "Discover our City" so everyone is included.

"We gotta take that center and get it to grow outside and incorporate everybody," Coggins said.

Coggins is a retired Iowa DOT worker, and also a magician. That's where his top hat comes from, which he says is a conversation starter and will be a symbol in his campaign.

"To me it's a sign of welcoming," Coggins said, "and 'hey, I'm out there, I'm here, don't be afraid of me.'"