Brede Not Seeking Re-Election in 2018

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Ardell Brede gave the annual State of the City address tonight and announced that he will not be seeking re-election in 2018.

Scroll for more content...

He stated, "While I will continue to give 100 percent to representing this great city, I will not be seeking re-election in 2019. It has been a unique honor to serve Rochester as your mayor and while we are not Bedford Falls, "It's Been a Wonderful Life"".

Following his announcement, he recieved a standing ovation from the room.

Brede is going on his 16th year serving as the Mayor of Rochester.

Before his big announcement, he spoke greatly of all of the accomplishments that the city of Rochester has made this past year.

He also had some kind words to say about Former Lt. Governor Tina Smith, "Tina Smith, now Minnesota U.S. Senator will be missed greatly not only for her great leadership skills but as a friend".