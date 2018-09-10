Breaking: Search for suspect underway after man shot, killed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Authorities are searching for a suspect after a homicide early Monday at Bob's Trailer Court in southeast Rochester.
Rochester Police said an adult male was shot and killed around 4 a.m., and there is no known threat to the public during the search for the suspect.
The homicide occurred at 1915 Marion Rd SE.
Authorities said there was one trailer of interest but they are unsure if the suspect is inside.
Authorities have set up a perimeter and KIMT has a reporter on scene. We will have more information as it becomes available.
