UPDATE: Multi-agency search Tuesday at Mason City location

MASON CITY, Iowa – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant around 1:15 pm Tuesday at 434 East State Street. No arrests were made but authorities say suspected narcotics and drug paraphernalia were found.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Mason City Police Department, North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Task Force’s Special Operations Group assisted with this search.

An investigation is continuing and anyone with information related to crimes at this location is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office.

Previous story below

MASON CITY, Iowa – Authorities executed a search warrant on a rental house on East State St. in Mason City on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a KIMT reporter on scene, multiple people were seen near a residence in SWAT gear around 1:30 p.m. The address where the search warrant was performed happened at 343 East State Street, according to authorities. No arrests were made but the investigation is ongoing.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the search was executed after growing concerns in the neighborhood.

Two uniformed deputies were blocking the road with an SUV and the drug task force was involved.

The portion of the road blocked off was from where 1st St. NE connects with East State St. to N. Connecticut.