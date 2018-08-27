Clear
Braedon Bowers Guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter

After closing arguments Monday and jury deliberation, Braedon Bowers is found guilty of Voluntary Manslaughter

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 3:38 PM
Updated: Aug. 27, 2018 3:46 PM
Posted By: Katie Huinker

CERRO GORDO Co., IA - A jury has found 21-year-old Braedon Bowers guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

Bowers was charged with first degree murder for the death of 23-year-old Wraymond Todd. Todd was stabbed in Mason City in May 2017 and died from his injuries several days later.

In court Monday, the defense and prosecution gave their closing arguments following several hours of jury deliberation before coming to this verdict.  Sentencing is set for October 12.

