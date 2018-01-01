Boys accused of shooting a BB gun in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two boys could face criminal charges for shooting a BB gun.

The 11- and 12-year-olds were found after Austin police were called around 10 pm Sunday about a gun barrel pointing out the window of a house on 2nd Avenue NE. A motorist also reported hearing something hit their car.

Police say the boys denied shooting out the window at first but then a BB gun was found hidden in the house. Chief Brian Krueger says the 11-year-old admitted to finding the gun in the bed of a pickup truck earlier Sunday. He says the two boys then confessed to taking turns shooting out the window.

Police say damage was found to the siding of a nearby home.

The 11-year-old, who lives at the home where the shooting occurred, was turned over to the custody of his mother.

The 12-year-old, who was visiting, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Olmsted County juvenile detention center because he was already on probation.

No one was injured. Chief Krueger says charges are pending.