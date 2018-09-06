Boy who almost drowned released from the hospital

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A 10-year-old boy from Chatfield who nearly drowned over the weekend is home from the hospital.

He was released from Mayo Clinic in Rochester after being found face down in a campground swimming pool Saturday morning at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park-Beaver Trails Campground. The boy’s face was purple when he was pulled from the pool and revived thanks to the efforts of two regional firefighters and a nurse who happened to be at the campground.

Authorities say the boy suffered no ill effects from the incident.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says the boy cannot swim and got too far into the deep end of the pool. The boy reportedly says the last thing he remembers was trying to jump out but could not because the water was too deep.

The Sheriff’s Office says signs posted around the pool indicated there was no lifeguard on duty.