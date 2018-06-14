Clear
Boy rescued from eastern Iowa pool

Flown to Iowa City hospital.

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 7:12 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy was rescued from a community swimming pool in eastern Iowa.

The Columbus Junction Police Department says medics were sent to the Columbus Community Swimming Pool around 4:10 p.m. Wednesday to help the boy, who was unresponsive.

The boy eventually was resuscitated and then flown to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The boy's name wasn't released.

