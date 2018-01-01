Boy rescued from Rochester apartment fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A young boy was rescued from an apartment fire Thursday evening.

Rochester firefighters were called to 1701 41st Street NW after someone in the apartment complex reported seeing smoke in the hallway. The smoke was coming from a kitchen grease fire in one of the units.

Firefighters say a young boy who was sleeping in a back room had to be removed from the apartment through an upper window. The boy, who was alone in the apartment, refused medical treatment and officials say a family member came to get him.

This fire is under investigation.