Boy nearly drowns at southern Minnesota campground

He was revived after CPR administered by people at the pool.

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:46 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – Law enforcement says a 10-year-old boy survived a near-drowning at a Mower County campground on Saturday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the child from Chatfield was found floating face-down in a poll at Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort at Beaver Trails. The boy was reportedly not breathing and his face was purple.

People at the pool provided first aid while deputies rushed to the scene. Among those who helped were two firefighters, one from Blooming Prairie and another from Winnebago, as well as a nurse. Witnesses say that after receiving CPR, the boy vomited and began breathing again on his own.

The boy was taken to Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Rochester after reportedly being able to answer basic questions. There is no word on his condition.

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says signs posted around the pool indicated there were no lifeguards on duty.
Authorities say the boy was saying at the campground with his family.

