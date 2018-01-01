Boy, 17, arrested for allegedly brandishing toy gun at Byron High School

BYRON, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy allegedly pointed a toy gun at students from his car window while driving out of the parking lot Friday at Byron High School.

Authorities say the boy is facing a charge for possession a replica firearm on school property.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says the school district was made aware of the situation after students reported it around 3 p.m.

The suspect, who authorities say admitted to it, said he didn’t think people would be so sensitive about a toy gun.

He was released to his parents.