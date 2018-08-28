Clear
Boy, 13, injured after being hit by car while riding his bike

A 13-year-old boy suffered injuries when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 10:52 AM

BYRON, Minn. – A 13-year-old boy suffered injuries when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
Authorities said 13-year-old Zander Sanchez was hit Monday around 7:08 p.m. when he approached a stop sign at 1st Ave. and 7th St. NE when the road was wet and his bike skidded in front of a car.
He was taken by Gold Cross ambulance from the scene. Sanchez sustained injuries to his ankle and was not wearing a helmet.

