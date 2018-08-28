BYRON, Minn. – A 13-year-old boy suffered injuries when he was hit by a car while riding his bike.
Authorities said 13-year-old Zander Sanchez was hit Monday around 7:08 p.m. when he approached a stop sign at 1st Ave. and 7th St. NE when the road was wet and his bike skidded in front of a car.
He was taken by Gold Cross ambulance from the scene. Sanchez sustained injuries to his ankle and was not wearing a helmet.
Related Content
- Boy, 13, injured after being hit by car while riding his bike
- A bike ride with a 'sweet' reward
- Family bike ride to support area youth
- Moonlight Bike Ride lights up Mason City
- Two people injured after their car hits boat trailer
- 1 injured after vehicle vs. bike accident in Rochester
- Train hits car in Kasson
- Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run collision
- Hero's Ride: Riding to respect and remember
- Rochester Bike Summit 2018
Scroll for more content...