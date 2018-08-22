Bowers trial underway

MASON CITY, Iowa- Braedon Bowers looked on in court Tuesday as the State called their first witnesses to testify in the murder of 23 year old Wraymond Todd.

Prosecutors believe Bowers tried to run Todd over with a car before getting out and stabbing him in the chest leaving a large wound. They said Todd then got back in the car he was driving dropped it off at Taco Johns and changed clothes. The state claimed he was then picked up by his roommate at the time and taken to her mother’s house for the night. They stated his mother asked them to leave. The two then took the roommate’s mother’s car and were picked up in Hancock County the 31st.

The first person the State called up was the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher who took the call, Amanda Palmeteer. The call for help was played for the court room to hear. One of Wramond Todd’s friends made the panicked call; screaming for an address to give Palmeteer and asking her for an ambulance.

The State then called the Police sergeant on duty May 30th, Sergeant Steve Klemas with the Mason City Police Department. Klemas stated he spoke to Todd 15-20 minutes before the stabbing happened while he was working on another call in the area.

He started following leads after the stabbing happened; stacking out Bowers’ grandmother’s house and questioning the owner of the car he was driving.

Klemas said he spent a majority of the night working on a four page report of all that happened.

Bower’s attorney’s brought up that Sergeant Klemas didn’t have record of Bowers trying to run Todd over in his report as the state claimed.

“Is an attempt to run someone over in the driveway an important detail?” questioned the defense. “Yes it is,” said Klemas.

The trial will continue tomorrow morning at 9 AM at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.