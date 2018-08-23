Bowers' friend who drove him after stabbing testifies

MASON CITY, Iowa- Thursday marked day four of a first degree murder trial against 21 year old Braedon Bowers. Police believe he is the one who stabbed Wraymond Todd in the chest at his mother’s home on West State Street in May of 2017.



The first person who took the stand was Cody Bublitz, the brother of Taylor Bublitz, who said he was only feet away from Todd when Bowers drove his car at a high rate of speed into his mother’s driveway nearly hitting Todd. He said Todd was able to get out of the way of the vehicle and then punched Bowers in the head. Bublitz said he tried to break when he saw Braedon throwing several punches to Todd’s chest. He said when the two separated is when he noticed the blood coming from Todd’s chest.



The State also called up Aunastashya Beebe. Beebe is a longtime friend of Bowers and would often stay at her home in Mason City. She was in tears Thursday when she recounted what happened that day.



Beebe said she followed Bowers to his Mother’s home the first time they showed up. She said she heard fighting but didn’t think anything of it. Beebe explained to the court she was not able to catch up to Bowers when he sped away but did receive a text messages from him.



“He said he was going to bust (Wraymond’s) windows out when he came back,” Beebe said.



She said that when she returned he had already left and started calling for help.



She said she met up with Bowers near Taco John’s. That is when he changed clothes, took the batteries out of their phones and left for Beebe’s parents’ house in Forest City.



They only stated in Forest city one night before they had to leave.



“Why did you have to leave?” the State asked. “Because my dad told us the cops were on to us,” she answered. “We didn’t want to sit around and get caught.”



They were caught the next day in Hancock County. Beebe explained how Bowers reacted after they were stopped.



“Was he scared?” the State asked. “Yes,” she replied. “I remember him telling me that he’s sorry and he was crying.”



The Prosecution rested their case Thursday.