Boom on campgrounds

ALTURA, Minn.- It's the unofficial end of summer, last minute plans can be stressful but it's not impossible to plan a fun weekend on short notice.

Good news to report, we’re learning state parks and campgrounds are doing exceptionally well.

KIMT spoke to Brent Anderson manages the day to day operations at Whitewater state park. He tells KIMT throughout the year the park has been consistently busy, with people enjoying the trails and taking a breath of fresh air as they rest and relax in the campground.

This Labor Day the park is completely booked from tents to RV's.

Anderson said there is a slight decline in the number of campers post Labor Day but adds there's never a slow seasons at the park.

“With the fall colors and sitting by the fire with a nice sweat shirt on... we'll stay quite busy,” said Anderson.