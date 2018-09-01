Clear

Boom on campgrounds

Labor Day weekend is bring many people to state parks.

Posted: Sep. 1, 2018 8:24 PM
Posted By: Jeremiah Wilcox

ALTURA, Minn.- It's the unofficial end of summer, last minute plans can be stressful but it's not impossible to plan a fun weekend on short notice.
Good news to report, we’re learning state parks and campgrounds are doing exceptionally well.
KIMT spoke to Brent Anderson manages the day to day operations at Whitewater state park. He tells KIMT throughout the year the park has been consistently busy, with people enjoying the trails and taking a breath of fresh air as they rest and relax in the campground.
This Labor Day the park is completely booked from tents to RV's.
Anderson said there is a slight decline in the number of campers post Labor Day but adds there's never a slow seasons at the park.

“With the fall colors and sitting by the fire with a nice sweat shirt on... we'll stay quite busy,” said Anderson.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 73°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Rain chances and clouds return today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

RCTC first game of the season.

Image

Saturday's KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

State parks see boom in campers on Labor Day weekend

Image

Friday Night Football

Image

Grant allows for apartment facelift

Image

Weekend events in East Park

Image

2019 city budget released

Image

Affordable housing discussion

Image

Labor Day weekend travel

Image

Finalizing Ward 1 and 5 Primary recount results

Community Events