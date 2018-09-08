Bomb threat at southern Minnesota school

WELLS, Minn. – A bomb threat led to the evacuation of St. Casimir Catholic Church and School Friday morning.

The Wells Police Department says students were attending church at the time the bomb threat was reported around 8 am. The 31 elementary students were sent home for the rest of the day and a one-block area around the church and school was also briefly evacuated.

Wells Police Chief Tim Brenegan says they decided the threat was not credible after a room-by-room search of the building by his officers, State Patrol troopers, Wells fire crews, and the Faribault County Sheriff’s Office.

St. Casimir school was notified of the threat by STOPIt Solutions, an anonymous reporting system available throughout the Winona Diocese.

The person who made the threat has not been identified.