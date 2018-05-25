Bomb squad called to assist suspicious jar found on Rochester road

Scroll for more content...
The jar ended up being full of security tags that were flashing, and police say someone may have been shoplifting and discarded the bag.
The report came in around 9:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. between Fox Valley and Skyline Dr.
Police did evacuate the area and blocked off the road. However, due to the location’s nature it did not impact traffic.
