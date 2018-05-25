Clear
Bomb squad called to assist suspicious jar found on Rochester road

The report came in around 9:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. between Fox Valley and Skyline Dr.

Posted: May. 24, 2018 9:44 AM
Updated: May. 24, 2018 10:17 AM
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Paul bomb squad was called to assist after a jar object that was flashing and beeping was found in the middle of a road.
The jar ended up being full of security tags that were flashing, and police say someone may have been shoplifting and discarded the bag.
Police did evacuate the area and blocked off the road. However, due to the location’s nature it did not impact traffic.

We remain hot and humid during the Memorial Day Weekend Heat Wave.
