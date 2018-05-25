Bomb squad called to assist suspicious jar found on Rochester road

Scroll for more content...

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A St. Paul bomb squad was called to assist after a jar object that was flashing and beeping was found in the middle of a road.The jar ended up being full of security tags that were flashing, and police say someone may have been shoplifting and discarded the bag.The report came in around 9:30 p.m. along Salem Rd. between Fox Valley and Skyline Dr.Police did evacuate the area and blocked off the road. However, due to the location’s nature it did not impact traffic.