Bomb Threat: Menards in Mason City evacuated, nothing suspicious found

A bomb threat forces a store in Mason City to be evacuated. It happened around 2:30p.m., Sunday, at Menards.

Posted: Sep. 2, 2018 4:26 PM
Updated: Sep. 2, 2018 5:09 PM
Posted By: Katie Lange

MASON CITY, IA - A bomb threat forces a store in Mason City to be evacuated. It happened around 2:30p.m., Sunday, at Menards.

Mason City Police Department told KIMT the store's manager had already evacuated shoppers and employees by the time officers arrived on scene. Authorities swept the building and came up empty handed, clearing the scene at 3:30p.m. At this time it is an on-going investigation. Officers told KIMT they are not releasing how the store was tipped off to the potential bomb threat.
The store re-opened for business mid-afternoon.

