Boil advisory in local town

MESERVEY, Iowa – Residents in Meservey have been issued at least three boil advisories within the past year.

According to Mayor Richard Miller, last Friday a boil advisory was issued due to water leaks in town and they had to shut down the water tower.

Miller says they immediately issued the advisory to let residents know to boil water and they also took two water samples to Ellsworth for testing, which can back good.

Donna Barker is the owner of Donna’s Lounge in Meservey and says thanks to communication with city officials she is aware of what to do for her business.

"Called me and told me the water was going to be turned off, so they give me a warning, so we had extra bottled water so it really doesn't impact us at all because we use pop out of can not out of a pump."

Barker also says the health department also calls her to inform her what she can and cannot do during the boil advisories.