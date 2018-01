Scroll for more content...

OSTRANDER, Minn. – The city of Ostrander is under a boil advisory until further notice. Residents are being urged to boil any water before using it for consumption.According to the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, this comes after the heater failed in the well house for the primary water supply and the piping is frozen. A backup/emergency well is being used for the time being but is disconnected as hasn’t been used for several years. The water will be tested Tuesday morning to determine if it is safe to use.Stay with KIMT for the latest.