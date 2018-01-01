Body of missing Waterloo woman found in cemetery

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a body found on the ground in a Waterloo cemetery has been identified as that of a missing Waterloo woman.

The body of 40-year-old Lakisha Williams was found around 3 p.m. Friday in a remote area of Garden of Memories cemetery. Her mother had reported her missing Thursday. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Jan. 20 near her apartment.

Police say Williams' death is suspicious.

Her husband is being held in St. Paul, Minnesota, on a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from justice. Iowa court records don't list other new charges against him, nor the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Iowa records indicate he's served prison time for burglary, robbery and weapons crimes.